Warner, Kaine Call on Jeff Sessions to to start Task Force Against Hate-Violence

Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine are calling on U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to start an interagency task force to combat hate-based violence.

Sessions spoke Wednesday in an exclusive interview with NBC News about any criminal charges that might stem from the past weekend's violence. He said an investigation is still ongoing to determine if the incident will be classified as a civil rights violation or a hate crime.

"We'll be working with the state to see how they would proceed with their charges. And we could bring charges whenever the investigation justifies that. But I don't think we should feel like we got to do it in a matter of hours or days," Sessions said.

Sessions talked on which civil rights code it could be.

"It very well could be a 245, a civil rights violation, title 18-245 or 249, which is a hate crime, and there might be other charges that could be brought. So we are working it intensely on the assumption we may well might want to prosecute it under one of those theories,” Sessions said.