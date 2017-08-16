Quantcast

Albemarle County Police Investigating Fatal Crash Along Scottsville Rd.

Police investigating a fatal accident along Scottsville Road Police investigating a fatal accident along Scottsville Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash along Scottsville Road.

Investigators believe the accident may have happened Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity, but said the body was found by a friend of the man.

The friend reportedly went looking for the man after he failed to show up to work Wednesday.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.