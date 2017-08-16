Virginia Fire Departments Send Crews to Charlottesville

Several fire departments from the surrounding regions have sent their employees to cover Charlottesville Fire for the day in order to provide a day of rest following the events of the past weekend.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Several Virginia fire departments have sent crews to Charlottesville to relieve firefighters who worked through this weekend's violent white nationalist rally.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Richmond Fire Marshal David Creasy says a Richmond unit was deployed at 4 a.m. Saturday through about noon Sunday, while another Richmond unit, along with crews from Henrico and Chesterfield counties, covered 24-hour shifts starting Monday morning.

Creasy said the Richmond crews filled in responding to typical service calls and did not deal directly with protesters. He said fire departments have a statewide mutual-aid agreement in which departments can request needed crews from the Virginia Emergency Operations Center.

In a Facebook post , the Charlottesville Fire Department listed and thanked all the fire departments that dispatched crews and provided medic coverage.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com