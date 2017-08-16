Former Commonwealth's Attorney Appointed to Represent James Fields

James Alex Fields Jr. (center) with a shield from the Vanguard America group (Photo courtesy GO NAKAMURA/NEW YORK DAILY NEWS)

Albemarle County’s former commonwealth’s attorney is now representing the man accused of driving a car into protesters.

NBC29 confirmed Wednesday, August 16, that Denise Lunsford was appointed to be James Alex Fields, Jr.’s attorney.

The 20-year-old Ohio man is facing one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and one count of hit-and-run.

Authorities say Fields hit a crowd of counter demonstrators walking around the area of 4th Street and Water Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 12. Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer was pronounced dead at the University of Virginia Medical Center, while 19 others were being treated for various injures in connection to that incident.

Charles L. Weber Jr. had been chosen by a Charlottesville General District Court judge to represent Fields, but that generated a possible conflict of interest: Weber is part of a lawsuit against Charlottesville's decision to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park.

Fields was seen earlier the day of the car attack participating in the Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park with Vanguard America, a known racist, right-wing group. The rally's organizer, white activist Jason Kessler, had stated that the event was in support of keeping the Lee statue in the park.

Weber is currently on vacation until Tuesday, August 22.

Lunsford declined to comment on her appointment.

Fields' next court date is scheduled for Friday, August 25.