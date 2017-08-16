Jury Returns Guilty Verdict in Decker Trial

A jury found Steven Decker guilty of killing his 6-year-old son Wednesday evening.

His entered its second day at Staunton Circuit Court Wednesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Steven Decker is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse.

Investigators say Decker's son, Ezra, was taken to Augusta Health on February 1, 2016, suffering from head trauma and bruising.

The child died two days later at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Medical Examiner Jennifer Bowers took the witness stand Wednesday, August 16. Bowers told the court that Ezra’s death was the results of complications due to blunt force trauma to the head. According to the witness, the child's brain was so swollen it weighed twice what it should, and that his entire spine was bruised.

Decker claims Ezra fell in the shower, however the medical examiner said the injuries are more consistent with falling from a great height, a car accident, or were inflicted. She also believes the bruises occurred around the same time.

"In all of my training, this appears to be due to abuse," Bowers testified.

The prosecution believes Decker beat his child to death in their Orange Street home. Staunton Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Reed told jurors that Decker was angry over Ezra wetting the bed.

The defense is arguing that there is no evidence to show Decker hurt his child. Attorney Frank Mika called a forensic pathologist to the stand, who said Ezra could have fallen off the edge of the tub and hit the fixtures with his head.

Mika suggested to jurors that Ezra's injuries could have come from the child falling down stairs. The defense attorney also argued that the injuries occurred the night before, when Decker's girlfriend, Brinanna Connolly, was with Ezra.

Connolly had also been charged with child neglect in this case.

The jury began hearing closing arguments around 4 p.m., after the defense rested its case.

Jurors went into deliberations around 4:40 p.m.

The jury is now deliberating sentencing.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com