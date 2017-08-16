Medical Examiner Testifies in Decker Trial

The trial for a man accused of killing his 6-year-old son enters its second day at Staunton Circuit Court.

Twenty-five-year-old Steven Decker is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse.

Investigators say Decker's son, Ezra, was taken to Augusta Health on February 1, 2016, suffering from head trauma and bruising.

The child died two days later at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Medical Examiner Jennifer Bowers took the witness stand Wednesday, August 16. Bowers told the court that Ezra’s death was the results of complications due to blunt force trauma to the head. According to the witness, the child's brain was so swollen it weighed twice what it should, and that his entire spine was bruised.

Decker claims Ezra fell in the shower, however the medical examiner said the injuries are more consistent with falling from a great height, a car accident, or were inflicted. She also believes the bruises occurred around the same time.

"In all of my training, this appears to be due to abuse," Bowers testified.

The prosecution believes Decker beat his child to death in their Orange Street home.

The defense is arguing that there is no evidence to show Decker hurt his child.

