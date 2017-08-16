Community Members Attend Heather Heyer Memorial at Paramount TheaterPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Community Members Attend Heather Heyer Memorial at Paramount Theater
People are gathering at the Paramount Theater, paying respects and remembering Heather Danielle Heyer. The memorial is expected to get underway at 11 a.m. Wednesday
Paramount Theater to Host Memorial for Heather Heyer
Family, friends, and the Charlottesville community are getting ready to say their final goodbyes to Heather Heyer. The Paramount Theater will host a memorial in her honor Wednesday
Lawsuit Filed Against 30 People, Groups Connected to Unite the Right Rally
Two people are filing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against those they believe are responsible for a deadly car attack by the Downtown Mall.
UVA Medical Center Continues to Treat Victims of 4th Street Car Attack
The University of Virginia Medical Center is crediting its team with saving lives of some of the most seriously injured people from Saturday's car attack.
Springfield Police Officer on Fatal Charlottesville Crash: 'Hahahaha Love This'
A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters.
Update: Ohio Man Held Without Bond in Connection to Fatal 4th St. Crash
The Ohio man charged in connection with a deadly car attack on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall made his first court appearance Monday.
Ohio Man Charged with Plowing Car into Crowd, Killing 1 and Injuring 19 Following Rally
An Ohio man has been charged with plowing into a crowd with his car in downtown Charlottesville Saturday, killing one and injuring 19.
Violence Erupts at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Police Respond
The anticipated Unite the Right rally drew large crowds and heavy police presence in the Downtown area of Charlottesville.
