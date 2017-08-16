Quantcast

Community Members Attend Heather Heyer Memorial at Paramount Theater

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

People are gathering at the Paramount Theater, paying respects and remembering Heather Danielle Heyer.

The theater is scheduled to host a memorial in to honor the 32-year-old paralegal Wednesday, August 16.

Heyer died Saturday at the University of Virginia Medical Center after a car smashed into a group of protesters marching around the area of 4th Street and Water Street. More than a dozen people were injured in that attack, as well, some severely.

Authorities say 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. hit that crowd. He is currently facing one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and one count of hit-and-run.

The memorial is expected to get underway at 11 a.m., and seating will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The family asks attendees wear something purple to remember Heather.

