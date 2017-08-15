Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review Discusses Belmont Bridge, Main Street Arena

The Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review is discussing two big projects that will affect the look and feel of the Downtown area of Charlottesville.

The first step is figuring out the next steps for replacing the deteriorating Belmont bridge .

The Belmont Bridge Project is still far away from any physical construction work, but the project manager is asking for the public's input on the bridge replacement because it has so many different parts.

The main goal is to replace the old bridge so it works better for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

At a meeting on August 15, the board discussed using different materials like colorful concrete and painted bike lanes. They also talked about lighting the area and incorporating green space.

The project manager's design is called the "corridor plan" and would add a 10 foot space on both sides of the bridge for pedestrians and cyclists.

“It has to work from a vehicular standpoint, from a pedestrian standpoint and from bicyclists. So to has to functional work, it has to be safe, it has to carry traffic adequately and then there's the aesthetic component so what does it look like what does it feel like. So now it has to be integrated in the community,” said Sal Musarra, project manager for Belmont Bridge Project.

The board also discussed the next steps for the Main Street Arena and using the space as mixed use office building.

The meeting Tuesday night was meant to be a preliminary discussion, addressing things like height of the building, gallery spac,e and an outside court yard.

The Belmont Bridge Project manager says he plans to have several more opportunities for public input.

He says the project committee will be working on construction drawings through spring of 2018.