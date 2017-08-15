Albemarle County Supervisors Discuss Redevelopment at Rio Road and Route 29

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors met with the county planning commission August 15 to discuss future redevelopment at Rio Road and Route 29.

Both groups heard a presentation from consultants and county staff.

The area is the possible site of a new Albemarle County government complex.

Leaders discussed possible design plans, including a combination of sidewalks and bike paths. They also talked about providing "green spaces" for the community to enjoy.

"It's very exciting. We've had lots of engagement with citizens, business owners, land owners in the area over many, many months. There are many more months to go,” said Ann Malleck, Albemarle County supervisor.



The implementation phase is expected to begin next year.

During that time, planners will look at where they can invest in transportation or infrastructure to encourage development in the area.