UVa Football Reacts to Rally Violence

Scott Stadium was quiet Tuesday, but not the Virginia football team.

"Hatred and ignorance exist throughout the world," says wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. "Unfortunately, some people decided to bring it to our doorstep, here in Charlottesville."

"There's a dispute over a statue," says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "Our message is one of unity, diversity, embracing diversity."

On Tuesday, media spoke with the Cavalier coaches and players after a rally held by White Nationalist at emancipation Park erupted into violence and terrorism, that led to the death of 32-year old Heather Heyer.

"I just felt proud of the people who did it the right way," says Hagans. "Those who protested peacefully and stood up against ignorance. Its not tolerated here and its not welcome. That's not the Charlottesville that I know."

"...and I'm sorry for the lives that were lost and the people who were injured out there," says senior safety Quin Blanding. "It could have been one of us if we were actually down there, so we stuck together."

During Fall camp, the Virginia football team takes up residency at the Cavalier Inn, and leading up to this past weekend's Unite the Right Rally at Emancipation Park, there were white nationalists who checked into the hotel as well.

"Unfortunately, they were staying a couple of floors under us," says Blanding. "We're big tough guys as well but I'm not saying we're going to go out there and conduct violence, but we always have each others back. No matter what."

Senior quarterback Kurt Benkert told reporters on Tuesday that teammates staying at the Cavalier inn saw the car that killed Heather Heyer, parked there.

"I was surprised it happened here in Charlottesville anyways because of the type of city it is," says Benkert. "Once I realized what was happening, I wasn't shocked at all that it was a national headline, because its 2017. Its not 1940."

While the nation cringes at the many horrific images and scenes that came out of Charlottesville this past Saturday, Bronco Mendenhall says it hasn't hurt the image of the UVa football team.

"I've had no recruits that have said that they're no longer coming," says Mendenhall. "I've had no parent that said they're no longer coming."

"That's not what Charlottesville is about. That's not what UVa football is about," says Blanding. "This community is a very great community."

"Its a safe place," says senior linebacker Micah Kiser. "I've never felt threatened here and we're building something special here."

Monday afternoon the Cavalier players gathered on UVa grounds outside the Rotunda to display their unity.

"You're not born racist, you're taught it, you're brought up by it," says junior outside linebacker Malcolm Cook. "The picture we took was to show that we can come together as a community, to show people that, that's not here. That's not Charlottesville."

The 'Hoos believe this year's football team can play a key role in helping the Charlottesville community move past August 12th.

"The game of football, that's what unites people," says Blanding.

"Its a really good opportunity for us to galvanize the community and bring people together through something people already love, football," says Benkert. "It just makes the platform for us to win games, even more important."