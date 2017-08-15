Witnesses Testify in Case Where Father is Accused of Killing Son

A jury trial is underway for a Staunton father accused of killing his six-year-old son.



Twenty-five-year-old Steven Decker is charged with second degree murder and child abuse.

In a court hearing on August 15 investigators, doctors, and school staff members took the stand.

Investigators say Ezra was taken to Augusta Health on February 1, 2016 suffering from head trauma and bruising. He died two days later at University of Virginia Medical Center.

Prosecutors are arguing that Decker beat Ezra to death.



Doctors testified that the child had dirt on his feet and his hair wasn't wet when he was admitted to the hospital, which does not support Decker's story that Ezra fell in the shower.

Counselors said they had to call child protective services in the past due to seeing marks on Ezra.

The defense claims there is no evidence to show Decker hurt his child.

The trial will continue August 16.