Online Fundraiser for Victims of Violence from Rally Reaches Over $100,000

Photo Courtesy of Unity Cville Go Fund Me page

An online fundraising effort for the victims violence from the Unite the Right rally has topped the $100,000 mark in just two days.

The group "unity C-ville" set up the "C-ville Victim Relief" go fund me page.

So far, more than 2,500 donors have contributed more than 104,000 to support the survivors of Saturday's car attack and alt-right rally.

The "Unity C-ville" organization was set up by business leaders and organizations around the city before last month's KK rally.

If you would like to contribute to this fundraiser, see that link here.