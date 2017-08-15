5 Charged with Malicious Wounding by Mob in Ruckersville Robbery

5 Charged with Malicious Wounding by Mob in Ruckersville RobberyPosted: Updated:
Greene County Sheriff's Office Press Release:
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, over the last month has been investigating a violent robbery of a person that occurred in Ruckersville on July 1, 2017.
Through the course of the investigation it was determined that five individuals played a part in the commission of this crime. All five have been arrested, their names and charges are listed below. All are residents of Greene County.
Courtney Nichole Frashier 24 year old female
18.2-41 Malicious wounding by mob
18.2-58 Robbery
18.2-22/18.2-58 Conspiracy to commit robbery
Dustin Wade Shifflett 30 year old male
18.2-41 Malicious wounding by mob
18.2-58 Robbery
18.2-22/18.2-58 Conspiracy to commit robbery
18.2-51.6 Strangle another causing wounding or injury
Jennifer L. Shifflett 30 year old female
18.2-41 Malicious wounding by mob
18.2-58 Robbery
18.2-22/18.2-58 Conspiracy to commit robbery
Marcus Alan Shifflett 33 year old male
18.2-41 Malicious wounding by mob
18.2-58 Robbery
18.2-22/18.2-58 Conspiracy to commit robbery
Kevin D. Shifflett 32 year old male
18.2-41 Malicious wounding by mob
18.2-58 Robbery
18.2-22/18.2-58 Conspiracy to commit robbery
All individuals are currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.
This is a ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (434)985-2222.