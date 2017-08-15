5 Charged with Malicious Wounding by Mob in Ruckersville Robbery

Greene County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, over the last month has been investigating a violent robbery of a person that occurred in Ruckersville on July 1, 2017.

Through the course of the investigation it was determined that five individuals played a part in the commission of this crime. All five have been arrested, their names and charges are listed below. All are residents of Greene County.

Courtney Nichole Frashier 24 year old female

18.2-41 Malicious wounding by mob

18.2-58 Robbery

18.2-22/18.2-58 Conspiracy to commit robbery

Dustin Wade Shifflett 30 year old male

18.2-41 Malicious wounding by mob

18.2-58 Robbery

18.2-22/18.2-58 Conspiracy to commit robbery

18.2-51.6 Strangle another causing wounding or injury

Jennifer L. Shifflett 30 year old female

18.2-41 Malicious wounding by mob

18.2-58 Robbery

18.2-22/18.2-58 Conspiracy to commit robbery

Marcus Alan Shifflett 33 year old male

18.2-41 Malicious wounding by mob

18.2-58 Robbery

18.2-22/18.2-58 Conspiracy to commit robbery

Kevin D. Shifflett 32 year old male

18.2-41 Malicious wounding by mob

18.2-58 Robbery

18.2-22/18.2-58 Conspiracy to commit robbery

All individuals are currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

This is a ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (434)985-2222.