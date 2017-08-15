Traffic Alert: Route 15 Reduced To One Lane At Carys Creek

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

CULPEPER — A new traffic pattern will take effect Friday, Aug. 18 on Route 15 (James Madison Highway) as construction begins on the bridge over Carys Creek in Fluvanna County.



Two-way traffic will use one travel lane to cross the bridge, controlled by temporary traffic signals.



Drivers should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect delays.



Virginia Department of Transportation contractor Burleigh Construction Inc. of Concord is rehabilitating the riding surface, abutments and piers to extend the surface life of the bridge.



Under the same $1.2 million construction contract, crews are also working on the Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) bridge over the Rapidan River in Madison County.



Work on both bridges will be complete in late December 2017. Additional information about the project is available on VDOT’s website.