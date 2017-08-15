Charlottesville to Eye Safety Improvements After Car Attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A Charlottesville City Council member says the city will take another look at possible security improvements downtown after a car plowed into counterprotesters over the weekend.

The Daily Progress reports that a city employee wrote to the city council in April expressing concerns that the streets that allow cars to get across the Downtown Mall potentially put the public at risk of a terrorist car attack.

The council didn't take any immediate action in response to the email.

City Councilor Bob Fenwick tells the newspaper that the past efforts to install traffic bollards at the Downtown Mall crossovers never had enough support. Fenwick says the city will take another look at the issue in light of the Saturday attack that left one woman dead.

