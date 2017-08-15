Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department to Offer Back-to-School Vaccine Clinics

Release from the Virginia Department of Health:



(Charlottesville, Va.) - To help families prepare for the new school year, the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department is offering three walk-in (no appointments necessary) back-to-school vaccine clinics this month:

Thursday, August 17 - Offering vaccines for rising Kindergartners through 12th grade students. Open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department, Building Entrance #1

- Offering vaccines for rising Kindergartners through 12th grade students. Open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department, Building Entrance #1 Monday, August 21 - Offering vaccines for rising Kindergartners through 12th grade students. Open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department, Prindle Conference Room, Building Entrance #3

- Offering vaccines for rising Kindergartners through 12th grade students. Open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department, Prindle Conference Room, Building Entrance #3 Thursday, August 24 - Offering vaccines for rising Kindergartners through 12th grade students. Open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department, Building Entrance #1

Vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents are asked to bring their child’s vaccine records and insurance card(s) with them. Children without insurance can still receive vaccines.



“Getting your child vaccinated is a safe and effective way to protect them from getting sick and to prevent the spread of disease among your family and friends,” said Nancy Santoski, Thomas Jefferson Health District immunization coordinator. “We hope these back-to-school vaccine clinics will provide more convenient opportunities for families to get their children vaccinated for school entry.”



The commonwealth of Virginia requires that students receive certain vaccines before attending public schools. The vaccine requirements vary based on age and school grade. For example, students entering 6th grade must receive a Tdap booster vaccine, which protects against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (also known as “whooping cough”).



For more information about back-to-school vaccines, visit www.TJHD.org or call the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department at 434-972-6200.