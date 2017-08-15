Paramount Theater to Host Memorial for Heather Heyer

Picture of Heather Heyer among flowers at a make-shift memorial in downtown Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)

Family, friends, and the Charlottesville community are getting ready to say their final goodbyes to Heather Heyer.

The Paramount Theater is scheduled to host a memorial in to honor the 32-year-old paralegal Wednesday, August 16. The theater's marquee on Tuesday read, "Lives Lost But Not Forgotten Heather, Jay, Berke".

Virginia State Police Lieutenant Jay Cullenian and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates died when their helicopter crashed along Old Farm Road in Albemarle County on Saturday, August 12. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Heyer died Saturday at the University of Virginia Medical Center after a car smashed into a group of protesters marching around the area of 4th Street and Water Street. More than a dozen people were injured in that attack, as well, some severely.

Authorities say 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. hit that crowd. He is currently facing one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and one count of hit-and-run.

People have been leaving flowers and other mementos by the site of the fatal attack.

The memorial is expected to get underway at 11 a.m., and seating will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The family asks attendees wear something purple to remember Heather.