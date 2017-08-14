Hillsdale Drive Realigned Following Shift Friday

Press Release from City of Charlottesville:

A major traffic shift occurred on Friday, August 11th when traffic from an existing section of Hillsdale Drive (north of Greenbrier Drive) was relocated west to a new section.

Hillsdale Drive has been realigned opposite of existing Pepsi Place. Stop signs have now been erected on Greenbrier Drive, Hillsdale Drive and Pepsi Place to create a 4 way stop controlled intersection. All vehicles must stop before proceeding through the intersection. Electronic Message Boards will remain this week to notify drivers of the new configuration.

Flagging of traffic at the Greenbrier Drive/Pepsi Place intersection is scheduled for the week of August 14th - 18th for a utility relocation. Traffic will be maintained in both directions. Please expect slight delays. Speed limit is posted at 25 MPH – please drive carefully.