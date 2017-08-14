NTSB Releases Latest Details on State Police Helicopter Crash

NTSB Releases Latest Details on State Police Helicopter CrashPosted: Updated:
The National Transportation Safety Board is releasing new details of the helicopter crash that killed two Virginia State Police officers Saturday.
It says the chopper's purpose was to provide a continuous video feed of what was happening on the ground during the chaotic events stemming from the 'Unite the Right' rally and its aftermath. The helicopter left Charlottesville airport at 3:54 p.m. and was over downtown until 4:42 p.m. It then went to provide support for a motorcade caring Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
The first 911 call for the crash came at 4:44 p.m. It crashed near Old Farm Road in Albemarle County, which is seven miles from the Charlottesville airport.
A fire sparked after the crash. There was no distress call from the accident helicopter. Officials with NTSB and VSP are interviewing witnesses who saw the chopper in flight shortly before it crashed.
Investigators are working with local authorities to recover the helicopter wreckage and look further into the incident. NTSB says a preliminary report will be available within two to three weeks. The entire investigation is expected to last at least a year.
Release from National Transportation Safety Board:
The purpose of the flight was to provide a continuous video feed of activities on the ground, which was accomplished with multiple helicopters.
The accident helicopter (N31A), was a Bell 407, manufactured in 2000. It departed Charlottesville airport at 3:54 pm ET and was over the downtown area at 4:04 pm and engaged in mission-related activities there until 4:42, at which time it departed the area to provide support for a motorcade
carrying Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe.
The last observed radar coverage indicates that the accident helicopter was traveling north/northeast at about 30 knots (34 mph) at an altitude of 2,300 feet. The first 911 call reporting the crash was received at 4:44 pm. The crash site is about 7 miles southwest of the Charlottesville airport.
The helicopter’s vertical flight path was about 45 degrees when it descended into trees. The main wreckage came to rest about 100 yards from where the aft portion of the tail boom became lodged in a tree.
There was a post-crash fire. The was no distress call from the accident helicopter. The NTSB and the Virginia State Police are interviewing witnesses who reported seeing the helicopter in flight shortly before the crash.
Investigators are working with local authorities today to recover the helicopter wreckage to a secure location where additional examination and documentation can be conducted.
The NTSB has been working closely with the Virginia State Police and appreciates it efforts to support the NTSB investigation.
A preliminary report detailing the facts and circumstances of the crash that have been developed in this early stage of the investigation will be available on the NTSB website within 2-3 weeks.
The entire investigation is expected to last 12-18 months. All inquiries related to this accident investigation should be directed to NTSB Media Relations.