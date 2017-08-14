NTSB Releases Latest Details on State Police Helicopter Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is releasing new details of the helicopter crash that killed two Virginia State Police officers Saturday.

It says the chopper's purpose was to provide a continuous video feed of what was happening on the ground during the chaotic events stemming from the 'Unite the Right' rally and its aftermath. The helicopter left Charlottesville airport at 3:54 p.m. and was over downtown until 4:42 p.m. It then went to provide support for a motorcade caring Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

The first 911 call for the crash came at 4:44 p.m. It crashed near Old Farm Road in Albemarle County, which is seven miles from the Charlottesville airport.

A fire sparked after the crash. There was no distress call from the accident helicopter. Officials with NTSB and VSP are interviewing witnesses who saw the chopper in flight shortly before it crashed.

Investigators are working with local authorities to recover the helicopter wreckage and look further into the incident. NTSB says a preliminary report will be available within two to three weeks. The entire investigation is expected to last at least a year.