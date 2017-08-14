Fuente Names Red-Shirt Freshman Josh Jackson as Hokies' Starting Quarterback

Red-shirt freshman Josh Jackson will enter the season as Virginia Tech's starting quarterback

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced that red-shirt freshman Josh Jackson will be the Hokies' starting quarterback on Monday (August 14th).

The announcement comes about three weeks before Tech's week one opener at FedEx Field against old Big East rival West Virginia.

Jackson becomes the first freshman quarterback to start for the Hokies, since Tyrod Taylor back in 2007.

Junior transfer AJ Bush will be the back-up, but Fuente says the competition is ongoing.

Jackson is a six-foot-1, 215-pounder who will playing in his first college football game September 3rd against the Mountaineers.