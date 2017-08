The University of Virginia is one of 11 finalists for the top women's basketball player in the country for the class of 2019.

William Monroe HS basketball star Sam Brunelle has narrowed her list of schools down to 11.

Brunelle is the top recruit in the country for the class of 2019 according to ESPN.

Brunelle released her college list on twitter today which she says is in no particular order.

Kentucky

Maryland

Virginia

UConn

South Carolina

Texas

Wake Forest

NC State

Notre Dame

Louisville

Duke

Brunelle averaged 25 points and 12.5 rebounds per game last season at William Monroe.