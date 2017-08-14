FUMA Returns Dynamic Senior Playmakers

Senior receiver Logan Justice will also play strong safety and tight end this year

There's a special bond in the locker room at Fork Union Military Academy.

"Everybody says when they come here its life changing," says senior transfer Justin Morgan. "Here its more of a brotherhood. Its more of a family."

"Our motto is 'Ohana', so we all play as a family," says senior transfer Myles English.

"You see all the core values and the players that have played here before," says senior Logan Justice. "You want to represent them."

From Eddie George to current Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg, FUMA has helped to develop and produce some of the Commonwealth's best high school football players. In fact, for the Blue Devil players here right now, its motivation for them when they step out on the practice field.

"They've been through it," says Justice. "They've done what you've done. If you keep working at it then maybe you can..."

"Go to the NFL or play division one college football," says senior quarterback Luke Wilson.

Head coach Mike Hooper says, "As a coach you can sit there and look at a player and say guys, I saw this from Eddie George or Chris Perry."

Senior running back Iosefa Puaauli is bring something extra out of the backfield this year.

"Its something called juice and when you bring it, they feel it," says Puaauli.

"Iosefa is a different breed," says Myles. "Seeing him every time he comes at you is just like 'oh my god.'"

Puaauli says, "When you see someone coming full speed, its like let's go. Let's wake up and let's go."

Senior Logan Justice can provide a big target on the outside.

"He's around six-foot-four," says Myles. "He can jump and its hard to defend that."

"He was an all-prep player and second-team all-state last year. I think he can improve on that," says Hooper.

After a 2-8 season, second-year head coach Mike Hooper has three goals for the Blue Devils this year.

Hooper says, "Number one, go 5-5, minimum. Second, make it to the playoffs. Third, win states."

"Nobody wants to go 2-8," says Wilson. "We want to win a state championship every year, so we definitely use that as motivation."

Morgan says, "If you're not first, you're last."