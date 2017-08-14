Bond Denied for Albemarle County Man Charged with 2nd-Degree Murder

An Albemarle County man charged with second-degree murder and assaulting a police officer will stay behind bars.

Monday, August 14, an Albemarle General District Court judge denied bond for 25-year-old Joshua Frederick Campbell.

Police believe Campbell shot and killed 27-year-old Callum Braxton Boggs around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 12, in the 2500 block area of White Mountain Road in Afton.

Investigators with the Albemarle County Police Department believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Campbell was arrested at the scene, and is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

He is due back in court October 5.