Suspended Sheriff's Deputy Entering Guilty Pleas in Child Exploitation Case

A federal judge is accepting guilty pleas from a former Madison County sheriff's deputy charged with child sex exploitation.

Forty-two-year-old Bruce Arlie Harvey entered guilty pleas to several charges Monday, August 14.

Harvey worked as a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, as well as an instructor for the Virginia Tong Leong School of Martial Arts. The sheriff's office suspended Harvey upon his arrest.

Two women filed their report with authorities last year. They claim Harvey carried on sexual relationships with them while he taught them during different time periods at the martial arts school between 1998 and 2007. The women say sexual interactions sometimes happened in other states where Tong Leong was taking part in tournaments.

May 25, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that a grand jury had indicted Harvey on a total of nine counts: three counts of transporting minors across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, three counts of interstate travel with minors with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, two counts of production of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

NBC29 will go into details of Harvey's plea as we confirm information from the court.

Sentencing for Harvey is set for December 4.

