Quantcast

Officer on Fatal Charlottesville Crash: 'Hahahaha Love This'

Posted: Updated:
Gray car involved in a fatal crash, following arrest on Monticello Ave (FILE IMAGE) Gray car involved in a fatal crash, following arrest on Monticello Ave (FILE IMAGE)
Scene of the crash on 4th Street in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE) Scene of the crash on 4th Street in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.

Officer Conrad Lariviere wrote in response to the violence: "Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn't block road ways."

In a Facebook interview with Masslive.com, Lariviere says he's a "good man who made a stupid comment."

Democratic Mayor Domenic Sarno says: "There is no place for this in our society, let alone from a Springfield Police Officer."

An Ohio man is charged with second-degree murder and other counts over the crash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Release from Mayor Domenic J. Sarno:

Springfield, MA –Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “I just got done issuing a statement this morning on how upsetting the tragic incidents were in Charlottesville, VA, and one of our own officers does this? Unbelievable! There is no place for this in our society, let alone from a Springfield Police Officer. We just went through this social media issue with a couple of Springfield Firefighters. Again, this is not an overall reflection of our men and women in blue, who serve with honor, courage and compassion. If these individuals do not learn from, understand and represent the meaning of mutual respect, my strong suggestion would be a different career path. I stand by and commend Commissioner John Barbieri’s steps for a thorough internal investigation and review by our Community Police Hearing Board to pursue the appropriate discipline against said officer.”