Charlottesville Community Meeting Discuss Past Weekend's Violence, Moving Forward

A community meeting will be held in Charlottesville Monday evening in response to the outbreak of violence over the weekend.

The meeting will be hosted by Black Lives Matter, the Human Rights Commission, and clergy. The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Monday, August 14, at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

The group will discuss the next steps in response to white supremacy and gather input from the community.

The event is open to the public.