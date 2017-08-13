Rashard Davis Signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Former Charlottesville High School football star Rashard Davis has signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Davis was not selected in this year's NFL Draft, but received tryouts with both the Bears and the Jets.

The former James Madison wide receiver set a JMU and CAA single-season record with an FCS-best four punt returns for touchdowns last season, while helping the Dukes win the national championship for the second time in program history.