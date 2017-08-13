ADL Calls on President Trump to Denounce White Supremacy Following Rally

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is calling for president Trump to name the hate on display in Charlottesville during the Unite the Right rally. They are also requesting that he devise an action plan to confront white supremacy issues in our country.

The league has been tracking extremism and believes the suspect involved in the death of a counterprotestor may have ties to a white supremacy group.

ADL is also calling for president Trump to clearly denounce white supremacy in all forms.

“The president has to use his bully pulpit, he has the moral leadership, he has to be quite clear and direct about the unacceptability of white supremacist action and call it what it was, which was a violations of principle and law in this country,” said Washington D.C. Regional Director of Anti-Defamation League Doron Ezickson.

The ADL believes the government should focus on monitoring these groups like they have in the past.