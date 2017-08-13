Save the Next Girl Comes to Charlottesville Following Death of Heather Heyer

The nonprofit group, Help Save the Next Girl, came to Charlottesville to share condolences for the loss of car attack victim, Heather Heyer.

They marched from the Omni Hotel to the site of where Heather Heyer died.

The group laid flowers and wrote messages at the memorial site on 4th street.

The women also marched to the police station to present flowers and wrap ribbons on the entrance.

“We are here today to reject the poison of hatred and the violence it inevitably spawns. And you known violence is not an abstract idea to either of our families,” said Gil Harrington.

Gil Harrington was the mother of Morgan Harrington, who was abducted and murdered in Albemarle County.