Help Save the Next Girl Comes to Charlottesville Following Death of Heather Heyer

Help Save the Next Girl Comes to Charlottesville Following Death of Heather HeyerPosted: Updated: Aug 13, 2017 08:07 PM
Morgan Harrington's mother and Alexis Murphy's great aunt
Help Save the Next Girl Comes to Charlottesville Following Death of Heather HeyerMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story