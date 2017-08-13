Taylor Ratliff Wins Jefferson Cup in Playoff at Birdwood Golf Club

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Taylor Ratliff made par to beat Davis Soderberg on the first hole of a sudden death playoff in the 16th Jefferson Cup tournament at Birdwood Golf Club on Sunday.
The tournament victory is the first for the UVa junior, who is a student member at Birdwood.
"It feels kind of like a weight is lifted, a little bit," says Ratliff. "I don't feel like I have to prove myself as much, anymore. I can just go out and play golf and have fun."
Ratliff was the leader heading into the final day of play, and held a two-shot after Soderberg made bogey on 15, but Ratliff bogeyed 17 and 18 to necessitate the sudden death playoff.
Ratliff made an uphill putt for par on the first playoff hole, while Soderberg's par attempt hit the lip of the cup and rolled out.
Defending tournament champ Jeff Toms finished in third place at 4-over par.
CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION
1 Taylor Ratliff +1 70 74 73 217 won on first playoff hole
2 Davis Soderberg +1 70 75 72 217
T3 Christopher White +4 73 76 71 220
T3 Jeff Toms +4 72 76 72 220
5 Scott Garrison +5 70 75 76 221
6 Bryce Johnson +7 71 75 77 223
T7 Chase Bailey +9 75 75 75 225
T7 Philip Mahone +9 73 75 77 225
T7 Ryan Muthiora +9 74 71 80 225
10 Jeff Wilson +10 70 77 79 226
11 Matt Paciocco +11 75 74 78 227
12 George Riser +12 74 79 75 228
13 Chuck Crenshaw +14 79 74 77 230
14 Neil Davis +19 77 84 74 235
15 Austin Turner +23 80 82 77 239
16 Gordon Shelton +27 82 81 80 243
17 Billie Batchelor +35 86 76 89 251
18 Leigh Hughes +37 82 86 85 253
19 Howell Fendley +38 86 86 82 254
T20 David Hondula +40 86 83 87 256
T20 Jackson Bruns +40 80 91 85 256
22 Carlos Vicioso +47 85 90 88 263
23 Brandon Lloyd +48 88 89 87 264
T24 Kevin Martin +49 87 96 82 265
T24 Todd Williams +49 88 86 91 265
26 Jack Kelly +53 90 86 93 269
27 Patrick Antkowiak +66 97 88 97 282
28 Jonathan Stevens +79 99 106 90 295
SENIOR DIVISION
1 Roger Newsom -11 68 70 67 205
2 Jon Zampedro +4 74 73 73 220
3 Mark Collins +9 76 74 75 225
4 Steve DeMasters +11 78 76 73 227
T5 Daniel Yates +13 77 74 78 229
T5 Jay Klingel +13 74 80 75 229
T7 Blair Engle +17 81 73 79 233
T7 Mark Barshow +17 77 78 78 233
9 Kevin Gibson +18 77 74 83 234
10 Drew Wine +22 77 81 80 238
11 Wes Campbell +28 83 81 80 244
12 Bob Davis +30 80 75 91 246
13 John Waldo +31 85 78 84 247
14 Greg Crum +32 80 78 90 248
T15 George Deryckere +33 84 87 78 249
T15 Richard Prins +33 83 77 89 249
T17 Inoch Arnette +39 83 85 87 255
T17 Mike Wade +39 83 84 88 255
19 Brian West +41 89 78 90 257
20 Kenny Hicks +47 84 90 89 263
21 Chris DesChamps +61 93 90 94 277
22 Carl Shade +73 97 94 98 289
23 Robert Lloyd +84 98 97 105 300
SUPER SENIOR DIVISION
1 Steve Cox +3 72 73 74 219
2 Terry Towler +11 75 74 78 227
3 Bill Nunnenkamp +14 77 78 75 230
4 Jeffrey Nemoytin +16 74 76 82 232
5 David Smith +18 79 76 79 234
6 Tom O'Leary +21 76 81 80 237
T7 Bill Bascom +22 78 79 81 238
T7 Donald Robertson +22 78 78 82 238
9 Chris Harvey +28 82 83 79 244
T10 Bill Knarr +30 81 82 83 246
T10 Donald Meyer +30 83 76 87 246
12 Jimmy Casella +35 83 84 84 251
13 Jerry Prudom +46 83 89 90 262
T14 Jay Perry +54 90 95 85 270
T14 Jerry Dixon +54 82 89 99 270
16 Dan Kosut +56 90 90 92 272
17 Thomas Kuhlmann +58 95 87 92 274