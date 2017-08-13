Taylor Ratliff Wins Jefferson Cup in Playoff at Birdwood Golf Club

Davis Soderberg reacts to his putt not going in in the sudden death playoff

Taylor Ratliff watches his winning putt on the first playoff hole

Taylor Ratliff made par to beat Davis Soderberg on the first hole of a sudden death playoff in the 16th Jefferson Cup tournament at Birdwood Golf Club on Sunday.

The tournament victory is the first for the UVa junior, who is a student member at Birdwood.

"It feels kind of like a weight is lifted, a little bit," says Ratliff. "I don't feel like I have to prove myself as much, anymore. I can just go out and play golf and have fun."

Ratliff was the leader heading into the final day of play, and held a two-shot after Soderberg made bogey on 15, but Ratliff bogeyed 17 and 18 to necessitate the sudden death playoff.

Ratliff made an uphill putt for par on the first playoff hole, while Soderberg's par attempt hit the lip of the cup and rolled out.

Defending tournament champ Jeff Toms finished in third place at 4-over par.

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

1 Taylor Ratliff +1 70 74 73 217 won on first playoff hole

2 Davis Soderberg +1 70 75 72 217

T3 Christopher White +4 73 76 71 220

T3 Jeff Toms +4 72 76 72 220

5 Scott Garrison +5 70 75 76 221

6 Bryce Johnson +7 71 75 77 223

T7 Chase Bailey +9 75 75 75 225

T7 Philip Mahone +9 73 75 77 225

T7 Ryan Muthiora +9 74 71 80 225

10 Jeff Wilson +10 70 77 79 226

11 Matt Paciocco +11 75 74 78 227

12 George Riser +12 74 79 75 228

13 Chuck Crenshaw +14 79 74 77 230

14 Neil Davis +19 77 84 74 235

15 Austin Turner +23 80 82 77 239

16 Gordon Shelton +27 82 81 80 243

17 Billie Batchelor +35 86 76 89 251

18 Leigh Hughes +37 82 86 85 253

19 Howell Fendley +38 86 86 82 254

T20 David Hondula +40 86 83 87 256

T20 Jackson Bruns +40 80 91 85 256

22 Carlos Vicioso +47 85 90 88 263

23 Brandon Lloyd +48 88 89 87 264

T24 Kevin Martin +49 87 96 82 265

T24 Todd Williams +49 88 86 91 265

26 Jack Kelly +53 90 86 93 269

27 Patrick Antkowiak +66 97 88 97 282

28 Jonathan Stevens +79 99 106 90 295

SENIOR DIVISION

1 Roger Newsom -11 68 70 67 205

2 Jon Zampedro +4 74 73 73 220

3 Mark Collins +9 76 74 75 225

4 Steve DeMasters +11 78 76 73 227

T5 Daniel Yates +13 77 74 78 229

T5 Jay Klingel +13 74 80 75 229

T7 Blair Engle +17 81 73 79 233

T7 Mark Barshow +17 77 78 78 233

9 Kevin Gibson +18 77 74 83 234

10 Drew Wine +22 77 81 80 238

11 Wes Campbell +28 83 81 80 244

12 Bob Davis +30 80 75 91 246

13 John Waldo +31 85 78 84 247

14 Greg Crum +32 80 78 90 248

T15 George Deryckere +33 84 87 78 249

T15 Richard Prins +33 83 77 89 249

T17 Inoch Arnette +39 83 85 87 255

T17 Mike Wade +39 83 84 88 255

19 Brian West +41 89 78 90 257

20 Kenny Hicks +47 84 90 89 263

21 Chris DesChamps +61 93 90 94 277

22 Carl Shade +73 97 94 98 289

23 Robert Lloyd +84 98 97 105 300