Charlottesville Community Mourns the Death of Heather Heyer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The city of Charlottesville revealed that the victim that lost her life in the violent car attack on the Downtown mall was 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Heyer was a Greene County native who graduated from William Monroe High School.

She worked as a paralegal for the Miller Law Group in Charlottesville, and as a part-time server at Cafe Caturra on the UVA’s corner.

Cafe Caturra closed the day following the attack in her honor, and set up a memorial to her outside its front door.

In an interview with NBC news, her mother described her as conscientious, peaceful, and strongly opinionated.

