Charlottesville Community Mourns the Death of Heather Heyer

The city of Charlottesville revealed that the victim that lost her life in the violent car attack on the Downtown mall was 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Heyer was a Greene County native who graduated from William Monroe High School.

She worked as a paralegal for the Miller Law Group in Charlottesville, and as a part-time server at Cafe Caturra on the UVA’s corner.

Cafe Caturra closed the day following the attack in her honor, and set up a memorial to her outside its front door.

In an interview with NBC news, her mother described her as conscientious, peaceful, and strongly opinionated.