Details on Man Charged with Plowing Car into Crowd in Charlottesville

Gray car involved with the crash, following arrest on Monticello Av

More details about the man charged with plowing his car into a crowd on Water Street near 4th Street are being revealed.

Jason Fields, 20, was seen at the Unite the Right rally with Vanguard America, a known racist, right-wing group.

His mother in Maumee, Ohio told the Toledo Blade Newspaper that she is shocked. She also says she stays out of his political views, but knew he was attending an event in Charlottesville.

She says he moved out a few months ago.

Fields is expected to appear in court on August 14.

He is charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and one count of hit-and-run.

Twenty pedestrians were struck by Fields' car. One victim was declared dead at UVA medical Center, and the other 19 suffered injuries ranging from serious to minor.