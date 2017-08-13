Jason Kessler Chased from Press Conference in Front of Charlottesville City Hall

Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite The Right rally, attempted to hold a press conference in front of Charlottesville City Hall Sunday at 2 p.m.

Kessler began to speak but was quickly drowned out by the crowd chanting 'say her name' and yelling at him. Members of the crowd attacked and punched Kessler. The crowd swarmed the podium and Kessler ran away.

The crowd followed him up the street to the police department. Police separated him from the protesters and escorted him into police headquarters.

This is a developing story, we will bring you further information as it becomes available.

Warning, videos may contain graphic language:

NBC29's Matt Talhelm's video of police escorting Kessler into the station.

Video of the beginning of the press conference:

Video of Kessler getting punched at the beginning of the conference: