Taylor Ratliff Leads Jefferson Cup After Round Two

Taylor Ratliff Leads Jefferson Cup After Round TwoPosted: Updated:
Jeff Toms is in 7th place after Day 2
Scott Garrison is one of three golfers tied for second after the second round
Taylor Ratliff Leads Jefferson Cup After Round TwoMore>>
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story