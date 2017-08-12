Taylor Ratliff Leads Jefferson Cup After Round Two

Scott Garrison is one of three golfers tied for second after the second round

Jeff Toms is in 7th place after Day 2

Taylor Ratliff shot a 74 Saturday at Birdwood Golf Course and leads the Jefferson Cup by one stroke after two rounds.

Ratliff has a cumulative score of 144 after two days.

Three other golfers are tied for second with a cumulative score of 145, which includes Davis Soderberg, Ryan Muthiora and Scott Garrison.

Bryce Johnson rounds out the top five with a cumulative score of 146.

Jeff Wilson started the day tied for the lead but shot a Day two 77 and is now in 6th place.

The 2016 defending Jefferson Cup champion Jeff Toms shot a round two 76.

Toms is tied for 7th with Philip Mahone with a cumulative score of 148.

The top seven golfers will be paired in Sunday's Championship flight.

The last group, which includes Ratliff, Soderberg and Muthiora will tee off at noon on Sunday.