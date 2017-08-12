Anti-Unite the Right Protesters Counter Rally's Message

People who showed up to protest the Unite the Right rally spent weeks gearing up.

They came prepared with chants, signs, and for the possibility of violence.

Those who were protesting the Unite the Right demonstrators wanted to stop the rally altogether, calling it an embodiment of hatred and racism.

Clergy from across the country joined Congregate Charlottesville to resist the white activists.

"We are to be a pastoral presence to both counter act and confront white supremacy to let folks know that we believe that white supremacy is a system of sin, a system of evil and we are going to do everything in our power to dismantle white supremacy,” said Brittany Caine-Conley, lead organizer Congregate Charlottesville.

The anger spilled out before the scheduled start time for the rally, just as the people attending the rally started to arrive.



“What you're witnessing right here is two groups that despise each other but the police are standing at least a block away. People are spraying pepper spray on one another they're throwing bottles and rocks,” said Hank Newsome President of Black Lives Matter in New York.

Police forced people rallying from the park because of the violence. This means that the event was shut down before it even started.