Businesses on the Downtown React to the Unite the Right Rally

Despite large crowds of demonstrators for Unite the Right near at Emancipation Park, near Downtown Mall, in Charlottesville, some businesses elected to stay open.

Ahead of the rally, some businesses displayed signs expressing their desire for equality and that they are remaining open in protest of “recent demonstrations of hate.”

Will Curley, general manager at the Brasserie Saison says, “We had that sign posted with a number of other restaurants on the downtown mall, we're open in protest of this protest. We want to make sure the community knows that we are here, we're open and we're a business as normal.”

Cinema Taco declared themselves a safe space on a sign that read, “We are a safe space … If you are victimized, please come inside … We will call the authorities for you!”

People expect businesses to re-open and normalcy to be restored as the large crowds disperse from the downtown area.