Albemarle County Police Investigating Shooting in Afton

Statement from Albemarle County Police Department:

Albemarle County Detectives are working a third homicide in the County since June. THIS IS NOT RELATED TO THE RALLY/COUNTER PROTEST EVENTS GOING ON RIGHT NOW.

It happened around 1230 Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of White Mountain Road in Afton. A man has died of a gunshot wound, according to detectives. The suspect is in custody and this was an isolated incident. There is no threat to public safety.

More information as it becomes available.