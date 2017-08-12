Albemarle County Man Faces Second-Degree Murder Charge Following Afton Shooting

Albemarle County Police Department Press Release

08/13/2017

Albemarle County Detectives are investigating the third homicide in the County since June.

Around 12:30 Saturday afternoon, officers responded to the 2500 block of White Mountain Road in Afton. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Callum Braxton Boggs of Albemarle County deceased from a gunshot wound.

25-year-old Joshua Frederick Campbell of Albemarle County was taken into custody at the scene. He faces one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Assault on a Police Officer.

Campbell is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

This was an isolated incident, and there was no threat to public safety.

Also, this incident is unrelated to the rally and counter protest events that took place in the area on Saturday.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Detective M. Wells at 434-872-4509.