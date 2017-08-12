Albemarle County Fire Respond to Barn Fire on Frays Mill Road

Release from Albemarle County Fire and Rescue:

On Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 12:57 a structure fire occurred at 2136 Frays Mill Rd involving a barn and attached work shop. The property owner was home at the time of the fire and attempted to extinguish prior to activating 911, however was unsuccessful.

Units from Albemarle County and Ruckersville extinguished the barn fire 32 minutes after the initial dispatch.

The fire caused extensive damage to the shed portion of the barn and extended into the work shop area. Small livestock died as a result of the fire. The fire marshal's office estimates the fire loss, (property and contents), to be $90,000. Fire units cleared the scene at 15:49.

The cause of the fire is deemed accidental. Albemarle County Fire Rescue recommends if you are burning yard debris, make sure the fire is out before leaving it unattended.

