Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Helicopter Crash in Albemarle County

scene near Old Farm Road where state police helicopter crashed, killing two people ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The Virginia State Police Department is investigating the crash of a helicopter that killed two Virginia State Police officers who were in the helicopter in Albemarle County Saturday.
The crash happened near a home on Old Farm Road around 5 p.m.
No one on the ground was injured.
Statement from Virginia State Police:
Virginia State Police are investigating a helicopter crash in Albemarle County.
Shortly before 5 p.m. today (Aug. 12), a helicopter crashed into a wooded area near a residence on Old Farm Road. There are two confirmed fatalities.
No one on the ground was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. State police are on scene with Albemarle County police and fire units.
