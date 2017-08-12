Charlottesville Clergy Collective Marches Ahead of Unite the Right Rally

The Charlottesville Clergy Collective marched ahead of the Unite the Right rally Saturday.

The group, all dressed in blue, gathered at the Jefferson School City Center and began marching on 4th Street and looped back around to the end of McGuffey Park.

The group then marched the First United Methodist Church, which opened to clergy members at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Members involved in the march want the Unite the Right supporters to know that their message is not welcome.

“Get out, this is our town you’re not welcome here, you’re not wanted here, your hate speech has no place here and we will not allow you to come in and oppress us, we will not allow you to intimidate us, we won’t allow you to come in and take our town over,” said Don Gathers, organizer of the Clergy Collective March.

“The good people that I know that are here today are not only willing to keep us safe and stand up, but were here to show the world, not just Charlottesville, not just Virginia, that this is our community, this is our city,” said Wes Bellamy, Charlottesville Mayor.

Bellamy, City Councilor Kristin Szakos, and state Sen. Creigh Deeds were all in attendance to support this counter-rally movement.