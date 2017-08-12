Violence Erupts at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville

Image from the Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park

The anticipated Unite the Right rally drew large crowds and heavy police presence in the Downtown area of Charlottesville.

Demonstrators and counterprotestors began gathering around Emancipation Park in Charlottesville just after 9 a.m. on August 12.

Police were present ready to respond to any type of emergency situation.

Eventually, more protestors arrived, carrying flags along East Market Street.

The permit that was approved by the city of Charlottesville stated that they Unite the Rally could begin at noon.

The original location of Emancipation Park was in jeopardy when the city officials stated that Jason Kessler would have to hold the event at McIntire Park.

A federal judge granted an emergency injunction to allow the organizer to have the event at Emancipation Park.

Just before the rally Members of the Charlottesville Clergy blocked sections of stairs to the Park

More Unite the Right supporters began standing along police barricades holding flags and shields at around 10:15 a.m.

As more people descended toward Emancipation Park, counterprotestors began throwing paint at the Unite the Right demonstrators.

After that, fights broke out among members of the crowd.

Just before 11:30 a.m. the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County declared a local state of emergency, allowing local officials to request additional resources.

At 11:15 a.m. Governor McAuliffe declared a state of emergency to “aid the violence” at the rally.

One single arrest is reported and 8 injuries related to the event.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story, we are updating this story throughout the day.