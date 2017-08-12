Police Arrest Ohio Man Charged with Plowing Car into Crowd, Killing 1 and Injuring 19

Police Arrest Ohio Man Charged with Plowing Car into Crowd, Killing 1 and Injuring 19Posted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
One Ohio man is arrested after police charge him with plowing into a crowd with his car in downtown Charlottesville Saturday, killing one and injuring 19.
Violence Erupts at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Police Respond
The anticipated Unite the Right rally drew large crowds and heavy police presence in the Downtown area of Charlottesville.
Charlottesville Grants 2 Permits for Counterprotests of Unite the Right Rally
A peaceful gathering at McGuffey Park spread a message that love is stronger than hate in light of the Unite the Right rally Saturday.
Virginia National Guard on Standby for Unite the Right Rally
The Virginia National Guard is on standby, and will be following the lead of Charlottesville police for Saturday's Unite the Right rally.
Judge Grants Injunction, Jason Kessler Can Have Unite the Right Rally at Emancipation Park
A judge has granted a temporary injunction for Jason Kessler allowing him to have his Unite the Right rally in Emancipation Park.
Emergency Personnel Readying for Upcoming Unite the Right Rally
Authorities and emergency responders are preparing for the crowds expected in Charlottesville Saturday. Police are anticipating up to 6,000 people in and around the Emancipation Park area.
Groups Plan to File Lawsuits Against Charlottesville Over 'Unite the Right' Rally
The ACLU and Rutherford Institute say they are now representing Jason Kessler as Charlottesville attempts to get him to move the Unite the Right rally to McIntire Park.
ACLU, Rutherford Institute Urge Charlottesville to Allow Rally at Emancipation Park
Groups dedicated to protecting constitutional and civil rights are calling on Charlottesville officials to allow a controversial rally to go ahead as planned Saturday.
