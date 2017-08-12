Ohio Man Charged with Plowing Car into Crowd, Killing 1 and Injuring 19 Following Rally

One person is dead, 19 are injured, and a suspect is in custody following car plowing into a crowd on the Downtown Mall Saturday.

At about 1:30 p.m., a silver Dodge Charger struck a crowd of people on Water Street near 4th Street. The driver then backed backed up the one-way street and zoomed away from the scene.

Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer died when the car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for the Unite the Right rally.

Witnesses described the scene. "And just went flying everywhere, the pedestrians. It's the most horrific thing I've seen in my life,” Danny Moogan, who witnessed the crash, said.

"There was blood all over the street … the car did not have any plates, tinted out windows. We couldn't even see them. It seemed like it was planned," Kristen Nutter said, another witness, said.

Following a short chase, police arrested 20-year-old James Alex Fields of Maumee, Ohio. He is being held without bond at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on a second-degree murder charge and three counts of malicious wounding.

Vigils for the victims were held Saturday night in McGuffey Park as well as on the Downtown Mall.

The Richmond FBI Office is opening a civil rights investigation into the deadly car attack:

“The Richmond FBI Field Office, the Civil Rights Division, and the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia have opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances of the deadly vehicular incident that occurred earlier Saturday morning. The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence, and as this is an ongoing investigation we are not able to comment further at this time.”..

The Charlottesville Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Sunday morning: