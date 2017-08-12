1 Dead, 19 Injured After Car Runs Into Crowd on Water Street

Gray car involved with the crash, following arrest on Monticello Av

Scene of the crash on 4th Street in Charlottesville

City of Charlottesville says 1 person is dead and 19 are injured following car crashing into crowd downtown. Fifteen others injured from the day's rally events.

Just before 2 p.m., a vehicle struck a crowd of people on Water Street near 4th Street.

NBC29 had a news crew at the location. Police barricaded the scene of the accident shortly after the incident.

Police did arrest one suspect involved with the crash on Monticello Avenue in Charlottesville. The person arrested was seen ramming their gray car into the back of two other vehicles.

Statement from City of Charlottesville: As of 4:35pm the City of Charlottesville can confirm 35 event-related Emergency Medical Services contacts. Many of those were treated at EMS treatment locations. There were 19 injuries related to the vehicular incident and one fatality at UVA hospital. We are not releasing information about the victim at this time, as next of kin is being notified. The driver of one vehicle was taken into custody by Charlottesville Police.

Folks said counter protesters were hit by a vehicle as they turned the corner. Medics are here. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/qQAIRy7YSN — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) August 12, 2017

