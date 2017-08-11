Police Break up Torch-Lit Gathering of Unite the Right Supporters at UVA's Rotunda

white supremacists hold torch-lit rally at UVA Jefferson statue before police break it up

Hundreds gathered at the University of Virginia Friday night for a torch-lit rally.

Several hundred Unite the Right rally supporters gathered with Tiki torches at Nameless Field at UVA. They marched through the university up the Lawn and around the Rotunda. When they got to the Jefferson statue they were met by counter protesters.

Physical fights broke out: punches were thrown, pushing and shoving, there was some sort of chemical irritant sprayed, and the lit Tiki torches were used almost as speeds.

Police showed up just as the fight was almost over. They ruled it an unlawful assembly and people cleared out.

Right now NBC29 has no indication that anyone was seriously injured.