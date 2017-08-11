Buckingham Football Looking to Bounce Back Following 2-8 Season

The Buckingham County football team finished with a record of 2-and-8 last year, marking the teams first losing season since 2006, and ending a seven-year playoff run.



Head coach Josh Wallace says, "It was rough on a lot of people. Expectations were high, and they're always going to be high. We just have to step up and do the best that we can."

Senior QB/LB Daniel Brickhill adds, "2-8 is not the tradition that this program carries, so I think we were all chomping at the bit to get back out here and get to work."

The Knights are in their second season under head coach Josh Wallace.

"I think we're definitely way farther ahead than we were last year," says Wallace. "We had a true offseason together this year. It gives us a lot of room for improvement on the field this year, and hopefully our work will pay off."

Buckingham County returns 4-of-5 starters on the offensive line this year, as well as starting quarterback Daniel Brickhill.

"I think the strength of this years team is that we don't have the excess," says Brickhill. "We're not big in numbers, but I think that every guy that we have here wants to be here, and that's a strength when you don't have to worry about anybody bringing you down. We have a good group of guys."

Senior LT/DE Brycen Newby says, "We're running a little short on the depth chart, but I think if we have eleven guys on the field that want to play this sport, then we'll be good to give it all we got."

The Knights will have to give it all they got right from the get-go, as Buckingham opens the season against two-time defending state champ Appomattox County.

The Raiders have won thirty games in a row.

Brickhill says, "You can't ask for a bigger challenge your first game, but I think the focus for us is to stay focused. They come in with a lot of hype. Last year we got caught up in that. We got caught up in all the bright lights, and we doubted ourselves. If you don't believe in yourself, nobody will."

"We have to play our best, for sure," adds Newby. "We have to come out and punch them in the mouth first. We can't be scared of them, that's for sure. We have to come out there and expect to win. If we don't expect to win, then we won't win."

Buckingham will host Appomattox County on Friday, August 25th at seven o'clock.