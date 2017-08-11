Four-Way Tie at Jefferson Cup First Round

William & Mary junior Bryce Johnson is one shot off the pace

Scott Garrison is in a four-way tie for first place

Four golfers are tied for the lead after one day of play at the Jefferson Cup golf tournament, as Taylor Ratliff, Davis Soderberg, Jeff Wilson, and Scott Garrison all posted a 2-under par 70 in the first round.

William & Mary junior Bryce Johnson is one shot off the pace at the 16th annual tournament at Birdwood Golf Club.

Defending tournament champ Jeff Toms is in 6th place at Even par, while Philip Mahone and Christopher White are tied for 7th at 1-over par.

Championship Division

T1 Taylor Ratliff -2 70

T1 Davis Soderberg -2 70

T1 Jeff Wilson -2 70

T1 Scott Garrison -2 70

5 Bryce Johnson -1 71

6 Jeff Toms E 72

T7 Philip Mahone +1 73

T7 Christopher White +1 73

T9 George Riser +2 74

T9 Ryan Muthiora +2 74

T11 Matt Paciocco +3 75

T11 Chase Bailey +3 75

13 Neil Davis +5 77

14 Chuck Crenshaw +7 79

T15 Jackson Bruns +8 80

T15 Austin Turner +8 80

T17 Gordon Shelton +10 82

T17 Leigh Hughes +10 82

19 Carlos Vicioso +13 85

T20 Howell Fendley +14 86

T20 David Hondula +14 86

T20 Billie Batchelor +14 86

23 Kevin Martin +15 87

T24 Brandon Lloyd +16 88

T24 Todd Williams +16 88

26 Jack Kelly +18 90

27 Patrick Antkowiak +25 97

28 Jonathan Stevens +27 99

Senior Division

1 Roger Newsom -4 68

T2 Jay Klingel +2 74

T2 Jon Zampedro +2 74

4 Mark Collins +4 76

T5 Phillip Seay +5 77

T5 Kevin Gibson +5 77

T5 Daniel Yates +5 77

T5 Drew Wine +5 77

T5 Mark Barshow +5 77

10 Steve DeMasters +6 78

T11 Greg Crum +8 80

T11 Bob Davis +8 80

13 Blair Engle +9 81

T14 Richard Prins +11 83

T14 Inoch Arnette +11 83

T14 Mike Wade +11 83

T14 Wes Campbell +11 83

T18 George Deryckere +12 84

T18 Kenny Hicks +12 84

20 John Waldo +13 85

21 Brian West +17 89

22 Chris DesChamps +21 93

23 Carl Shade +25 97

24 Robert Lloyd +26 98