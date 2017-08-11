Religious Leaders Prepare for the Unite the Right Rally

Hundreds of religious leaders are descending on Charlottesville to protest the Unite the Right rally.

The Charlottesville Clergy Collective has called for over 1,000 religious leaders to show up to represent religious love during the anticipated event.

Clergy members from states like New York and Florida are arriving to march through downtown tomorrow to face the Unite the Right protesters head on.

The clergy collective led a similar march during the KKK event in July and expects their demonstration for Unite the Right to be much bigger.

One rabbi from Pennsylvania says it is his duty, along with all religious leaders, to spread love in times of hate.

"I think all of our religious teachings tell us that we are all connected and that we are all one in love and it is important to make sure that each of is us treated as we are in the image of God," said Rabbi Mordechai Liebling.

The rabbi also says he is hopeful that the collective are joined by Charlottesville residents during the march.

The collective is inviting all the religious leaders to a unity service at Saint Paul's Memorial Church the night prior to the rally.

That event is open to the public.